Tucker Carlson Reacts to Jill Biden’s Vogue Cover “Cult of Personality”

In a Thursday part of his show, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson railed against first lady Jill Biden’s Vogue cover story, comparing it to state media propaganda and totalitarian cult of personality.

Carlson has previously faced backlash for making insulting statements about the first lady on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he mocked her “Dr.” honorific and mocked her academic credentials.

Carlson also took issue with Jill Biden being named Vogue’s August cover star, resurrecting the magazine’s practice of putting first women on its cover after her predecessor Melania Trump was notoriously snubbed.

“The propagandist North Korean communist party news agency look on in wonder at the reporters of Vogue magazine in New York when it comes to true state media cult of personality hero worship,” Carlson added. “The Vogue boys are all in on Stalinism the old fashioned way. They don’t use verbs very much. All of the superlatives are burning hot.”

“Take a look at the new Vogue profile on Dr. Jill Biden, the scholar, scientist, statesperson, civil rights icon, healer, mother of a nation, and eternally the first lady of our hearts,” he said, sarcastically.

“At one point, we discover Dr. Jill in reading glasses aboard Air Force One, preparing for her negotiations with other world leaders at the G7,” Carlson said, referring to a situation not included in the Vogue feature. You don’t need to be elected to lead our country, Dr. Jill!”

Biden’s “Dr.” title, which she obtained with her PhD in education from the University of Delaware, was also mocked by the host. The use of the honorific by Biden without being a medical doctor has been viewed as a misogynistic dismissal of her academic credentials.

Dr. Jill barely pauses to slip into yet another stunning costume before dashing off to administer life-saving vaccines to any American who wants one, and even some who don’t,” Carlson said. “First and foremost, Dr. Jill is a doctor.”

Carlson—who has promoted anti-vaccine rhetoric on his show—went on to criticize a section of the profile mentioning a visit to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Biden reportedly comforted and held the hands of nervous women who were getting vaccinated against. This is a condensed version of the information.