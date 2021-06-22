Tucker Carlson questions Don Lemon’s kitchen’s “Blackface Cookie Jar.”

Tucker Carlson chastised CNN host Don Lemon for having a “white supremacist, QAnon” cookie jar in his house, as well as accusing him of portraying himself as a “successful victim.”

On Monday night, Carlson presented a picture of Lemon sitting outside his home and told viewers where he lives in New York during a part of his Fox News show.

Carlson began by asking how “oppressed” Lemon is and where he ranks on the “victim scale” in comparison to other Black celebrities like Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama.

“Well, we did some research and came up with the following information. In Sag Harbor, New York, Don Lemon owns a $4.3 million property. He doesn’t reside in Section 8 housing, no. He lives in one of America’s whitest towns. In fact, only 3% of the population of Sag Harbor is African American.”

Despite pushing for representation, Carlson accuses Lemon of moving “away from diversity.”

“His reality is that he despises variety in any form. “None of them do,” Carlson stated emphatically.

Carlson then shows old footage from inside the CNN host’s house, which was captured during a live New Year’s Eve broadcast on the news network, while pointing out what he terms Lemon’s “most alarming revelation.”

Lemon is shown standing in his kitchen, with a cookie jar shaped like a Black man caricature behind him.

Please wait a moment. Don Lemon what is this?? pic.twitter.com/d4nwgA0SLw

— Domˣ⁴ (@BeykandaForever) January 1, 2021

“You have heard from the White House for the President himself that white supremacy is a lurking threat, you might not always see it, but it’s always there.

“Like Russian spies, white supremacists come in the dark of night, in the most surprising form, they’re shapeshifters,” Carlson said.

“But you have to ask yourself… What is this? This symbol of hate, posing as a cookie jar, doing in Don Lemon’s kitchen? Do you see that? That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is a white supremacist QAnon cookie jar.”

Carlson doesn’t explain how the cookie jar is connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which believes there exists a secret, elite satanic pedophile ring that Donald Trump will one day expose.

