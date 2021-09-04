Tucker Carlson praises Biden for putting an end to Afghanistan’s “permanent war.”

Despite the fact that Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has been and continues to be a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, the controversial television personality credited the commander-in-chief with stopping a “permanent war” in Afghanistan.

Biden has drawn significant criticism for the haphazard evacuation of US forces, allies, and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan, which occurred two weeks before the president’s August 31 deadline to officially finish the war. While Carlson questioned Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, he praised the choice to evacuate the soldiers.

During his Friday evening show, the Fox News presenter reviewed the situation in Afghanistan. He addressed leaked transcripts from Biden’s July 23 discussion with Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani, which Reuters first reported on Tuesday. During the conversation, Biden warned Ghani that there was a “need to create a different picture” than the view that the US-backed Afghan government’s condition was rapidly deteriorating.

“We know that communication took place because it was leaked to Reuters by the Pentagon and/or the State Department. Why would they do such a thing? Because, flaws and all, Biden did get American troops out of Afghanistan, which they despise,” Carlson stated on Friday.

He stated that “they leaked an audiotape of the president speaking to another head of state.” The Fox News anchor went on to say that the call was leaked “to get back at him [Biden] because he broke the rules” by the Pentagon and/or the State Department.

“He put an end to the permanent conflict. Carlson expressed approval for the decision, saying, “He did it ineptly, but he did it.”

The Fox News anchor chastised US military commanders, accusing them of deceiving the public for decades. “Lying to the rest of us about what is actually happening with our troops in a foreign country with our money in our name has been the mindset of our nation’s military establishment for the last 20 years,” Carlson said, adding that top Biden administration officials were guilty of the same.

The identity of the person who released the phone transcripts or how Reuters received them is unknown. The parts Reuters published were based on a transcript and a recording that its correspondents inspected.

“As you know, and I don’t have to tell you. This is a condensed version of the information.