Tucker Carlson is being chastised by Harry Dunn’s lawyers for his attack on 1/6 Riot Officer.

After Tucker Carlson attacked Harry Dunn over his claimed left-wing political leanings, Dunn’s lawyers fired back with a scorching retort.

Officer Dunn, acting through his attorneys, took aim at Fox News presenter Carlson, who had questioned his eligibility to appear at the January 6 committee in a fair manner.

Dunn’s lawyers stated their client would “laid his life down” to protect senators on both sides of the aisle in an extraordinary rebuttal to Carlson’s statements, made during a Wednesday night portion of his show.

Carlson was chastised for insulting Dunn, who has 13 years of service under his belt, in a message released on Twitter late Wednesday by Mark Zaid, one of Dunn’s lawyers.

“Tonight, Fox News permitted its anchor Tucker Carlson, who has never served in the military or law enforcement, to disparage the heroism and service of African-American U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn,” the statement continued.

“Our client has 13 years of law enforcement experience and fought an insurgent violent crowd on January 6, 2021, to safeguard the lives of our elected representatives, including Vice President Pence.”

“Officer Dunn, who would lay down his life to protect a Member of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, will testify before the House Select Committee investigating the events of the insurgency next Tuesday,” the statement stated.

“To be honest, the last thing Carlson wants is for the truth about what happened that day and why to come out.”

1/BREAKING NEWS – ATTORNEYS FOR @CapitolPolice OFFICER #HARRYDUNN MAKE A STATEMENT

#January6thInsurrection #January6thSelectCommittee pic.twitter.com/OOWsb6Md0C Responding to @TuckerCarlson and @FoxNews.#January6thInsurrection #January6thSelectCommittee pic.twitter.com/OOWsb6Md0C

July 22, 2021 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq)

After the Fox News anchor questioned the legality of the January 6 committee, the vehement response was issued.

“Speaking of deceitful, the committee will proceed with one party,” Carlson added. What will it resemble? Consider MSNBC with the ability to subpoena witnesses.

“On Tuesday, Pelosi will summon Harry Dunn, a Capitol police officer. Dunn will act as though he is speaking on behalf of the country’s law enforcement agencies. Dunn, on the other hand, finds out to have very little in common with the normal cop. Dunn is a vehement left-wing political activist with overflowing social media channels. This is a condensed version of the information.