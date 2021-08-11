Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Cuomo, saying there are reasons to doubt AG Letitia James’ motives.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host, supported Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, stating there are “reasons to mistrust” state Attorney General Letitia James’ motives.

Cuomo resigned on Tuesday, one week after James’ investigative report into sexual harassment charges against the governor was released. Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including female workers, according to her report, and had created a poisonous work atmosphere.

“How come we just found out Andrew Cuomo was harassing so many women and doing it at the state capital in New York?” During his Tuesday night broadcast, Carlson posed a hypothetical question.

The claims were hidden, according to Carlson, in order to protect then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Cuomo, who was then a rising star best recognized for leading his state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where Biden was formally nominated.

Carlson claimed that James’ report was part of a “palace coup” designed to raise the attorney general’s profile before she ran for governor of the state.

While some see James as a formidable candidate for the governorship in 2022, she has not formally proclaimed her intentions.

Large aspects of James’ article on Cuomo, according to the Fox News anchor, are “absurd” and “do not make logic.” Carlson cited one part in which Cuomo allowed senior staff members to sit in his lap during official functions as an example.

“A senior staff member also remembers the Governor lying down on a couch with his head on a staff member’s lap,” according to another passage of the report highlighted by Carlson. This behavior did not make any of the senior personnel feel uncomfortable.”

Carlson described the encounters as “strange,” but wondered curiously how they could be considered harassment.

“I feel bad for successfully defending Andrew Cuomo, which is something I’ve never done before and intend to never do again. And just to be clear, I’m not defending him,” Carlson explained. “I am supporting the legal system of equal application.”

Cuomo rejected the actions depicted in James’ report on August 3. He stated he’s always kissed women on the cheek and stroked their faces as a sign of warmth and “nothing more.”

“I never touched anyone,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.