Tucker Carlson criticizes the United States for housing Afghan refugees, saying, “First we invade, then we are invaded.”

“So first we invade, and then we be invaded,” Tucker Carlson said of the re-housing of Afghan refugees in the United States.

On Monday, Carlson made his remarks on his Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. On the same night, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden approved a $500 million grant to assist Afghan refugees who assisted US military in relocating throughout the country.

During the episode, Carlson referenced Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s August 12 tweet about Afghan refugees. “The President must act quickly to defend, rescue, grant, and expand asylum. Romney wrote, “There is no time to waste.”

Carlson sarcastically responded to Romney’s tweet, “There’s plenty of time to spare as Americans die of fentanyl overdoses and millions of foreign nationals whose identities we can’t verify move here.” However, there is no time to waste when it comes to bringing Afghans to our country.”

“Many Afghan refugees will relocate in our country in the next months, most likely in your neighborhood,” Carlson added. “And over the next ten years, that figure might reach millions. So we invade first, then we are invadedâ€”it is the same every time.”

During the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Biden administration is scrambling to evacuate Afghan allies who supported the US during its 20-year occupation.

The Taliban claimed on Monday that Afghans who assisted US forces did not have to fear for their lives. According to No One Left Behind, a veteran-led organisation representing Afghan and Iraqi interpreters, the Taliban has killed at least 300 Afghans who worked as translators for US forces since 2014.

Carlson did not elaborate on how he believes the US should deal with its former friends in Afghanistan, but he did pledge to discuss the so-called Afghan invasion “in the coming weeks because it matters.”

Carlson was accused of supporting the racist ideology of “great replacement” by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on April 9. According to American political analyst Casey Michel, the thesis claims that immigrants from non-white, developing countries will invade the United States to “replace” its current people.

The ADL demanded that Carlson be fired from Fox News for allegedly promoting such beliefs.

On April 12, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch turned down the ADL’s request, claiming that Carlson had disavowed the notion himself.

The ADL is an acronym for “Anti-Defamation League.” This is a condensed version of the information.