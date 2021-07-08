Tucker Carlson confirms he wanted to interview Putin and claims the National Security Agency (NSA) ‘unmasked’ him.

On his broadcast on Wednesday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson revealed that earlier claims that he was attempting to arrange up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin were accurate. He further claimed that the National Security Agency (NSA) had leaked emails about the plot to “discredit him.”

Carlson claimed last week that the NSA was spying on him and his conversations in order to get his show removed from Fox News. He appeared on Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria on Wednesday morning, telling anchor Maria Bartiromo that the NSA was attempting to publicly embarrass him in front of other journalists.

“I heard yesterday — and this will be revealed soon — that the NSA released the contents of my email to journalists in an attempt to undermine me,” Carlson said. “I know this because I had a call from one of them, who said, ‘Oh, this is what your email was about.’

“So it’s not a figment of my imagination in any way,” he continued. “It’s true, it’s confirmed. They are not supposed to spy on American citizens—but they do—and, more frighteningly, I believe they are using the information they obtain to gain leverage, to threaten opposition media and critics of the Biden administration. It’s happening to me right now, and I find it upsetting, and I don’t believe it’s something we should tolerate in a free country.”

Carlson said on his broadcast Wednesday night that the NSA was attempting to undermine his patriotism and shame him.

“They want to portray me as a disloyal American, a Russian operative—I’ve been called that before—a Kremlin stooge, a traitor carrying out the orders of a foreign foe.”

Finally, he stated that he had been “unmasked.” When data is acquired by an intelligence agency and shared to others in the US government, the names of any private citizens who are not the subject of an investigation are disguised to safeguard their privacy. The term “unmasking” refers to the process of revealing the identities of those who have been anonymous in these reports. According to a 2017 interview with former NSA Director Michael S. Rogers, an unmasking request must be approved by around 20 officials at the NSA.

Carlson also demanded that the current Director of the National Security Agency, General Paul Nakasone, “explain who asked.” This is a condensed version of the information.