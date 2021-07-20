Tucker Carlson claims that the vaccine has “profound benefits” in terms of reducing COVID severity and hospitalizations.

After being accused of propagating vaccination disinformation, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has stated that the COVID-19 vaccine may have “deep benefits.” According to Carlson, these advantages include a reduction in the severity of virus-related symptoms and hospitalizations.

On his Monday night show, Carlson claimed, “There may well be substantial benefits to the vaccine.” “From what I gather, the vaccination has some advantages.”

“It appears that certain immunizations appear to reduce the disease’s impacts, making it less severe on people,” he continued. “They’re not as inclined to go to the hospital to get that. That makes perfect sense.”

Carlson made his remarks in response to a survey released on July 16 by the media watchdog group Media Matters, which found that 60 percent of Fox News’ vaccination programming in the previous two weeks pushed “anti-vaccine misinformation.”

From June 28 to July 11, the Media Matters survey looked at Fox News segments. It kept track of every time a speaker indicated immunizations were either useless or hazardous. It also tallied whenever a speaker said that immunization attempts were a coercive type of government overreach or infringed on individual liberties.

A Fox News spokeswoman responded to the study by pointing This website to recent examples of network celebrities pushing the vaccine, as well as the network’s vaccine-focused PSA and the vaccine finder tool on its website.

Carlson has not stated whether or not he has received the vaccine. In fact, he recently stated that inquiring about a person’s vaccination status is equivalent to inquiring about their HIV status. He has, however, previously come out in support of the vaccine.

In an April 13 program, Carlson hailed the vaccines “a great achievement” and “something all Americans can be proud of.”

“Who is disputing that immunizations work?” he remarked in an April 14 program. We never had any doubts about it. All of that was purchased on the basis of its face value. Science is something we believe in. Actually, I have a small amount of faith in pharmaceutical firms. So we never questioned it when they stated it worked.”

Carlson also rebutted Democratic Illinois Senator Dick Durbin’s claim that he and fellow Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham are “anti-vaxx quacks” last week.

“We haven’t been, and we aren’t against vaccines,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.