Tucker Carlson Approves Putin’s Criticism of Ashli Babbitt’s Shooting on January 6

Tucker Carlson claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is correct in questioning Russian President Vladimir Putin about the shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6, and that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s initiatives to tackle domestic extremism amount to “increasing authoritarianism.”

The Fox News anchor was addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s new anti-terrorism plan when he alluded to the Capitol incident, which Garland termed as a “assault on a mainstay of our democratic system.”

The latest sweeping measures, according to Carlson, demonstrate the administration’s desire to “destroy anyone who leads opposition to” President Joe Biden.

“It’s a significant shift in the way the US government evaluates and handles its own citizens. We are witnessing the evolution of a once-democratic republican into something else. We’re seeing an increase in authoritarianism.”

Before airing a clip from a recent NBC interview, Carlson stated that Putin is someone who “understands totalitarian systems.”

Keir Simmons of NBC asked Putin if he ordered the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the video.

Putin dismissed the allegations before drawing a parallel with the shooting of Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and QAnon follower who was murdered by a Capitol Police officer on January 6 while attempting to burst through a glass door dividing a passageway from the Speaker’s Lobby and Chamber.

Putin stated, “We don’t have this kind of habit of assassinating somebody.” “Number two, I’d want to ask you if you ordered the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and was fatally shot by a police officer? Do you know that 450 people were detained after entering Congress, and they weren’t there to steal a laptop but to make political demands?”

Carlson goes on to argue that, under typical circumstances, Fox News would never play a clip of a foreign foe criticizing the administration, but that Putin was raising “fair questions” about Babbitt.

“Why do we have no idea who shot Ashli Babbitt? Are anonymous federal agents now allowed to kill unarmed women who protest the regime? That’s okay now? No, it’s not OK. It’ll never be OK.

“And why are all those January 6 protesters still in prison on trespassing charges as so. This is a brief summary.