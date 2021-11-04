Tucker Carlson admits that he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is.

After confessing on his Fox News show that he has “never figured out” what critical race theory is despite talking about it for months, Tucker Carlson compared it to “Nazi garbage.”

Following Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia on Wednesday night, Carlson brought up an important race theory once more.

Youngkin triumphed in Virginia, according to the Fox News host, because he listened to parents’ worries about critical race theory being taught in schools, as compared to his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, who rejected the argument as a “racist dog whistle.”

During a debate in September, McAuliffe was also strongly chastised for suggesting that parents should not “be instructing schools what they should teach” while addressing the academic idea.

Carlson said that Youngkin won because he “got right to the stuff that people speak about on social media,” such as critical race theory, in an interview with Fox News senior political commentator Brit Hume, before admitting that he has never really worked out what the academic theory is.

“There’s plenty of evidence that critical race theory heavily impacts and is poured into what’s taught in those schools, and these parents were well aware of that,” Hume said.

“Now, you could say it isn’t being taught in the sense that volumes have been produced on critical race theory and it isn’t being handed out as a textbook,” Hume continued, “but its influence and tenants are in those schools.”

“I’ve never figured out what a critical race theory is to be completely honest, after a year of talking about it,” Carlson responded. Hume let out a quick burst of laughter in response to the statements.

“They’re preaching that some races are morally superior to others, that some are essentially evil and others are inherently saintly,” Carlson continued.

McAuliffe and other Democrats have claimed that Youngkin and the GOP exploited race to weaponize voters in the election, which Hume dismisses as “baloney.”

“Race is injected into our schoolchildren’s lives by critical race theory. It should never have any sort of influence, much less be taught “Added he.

