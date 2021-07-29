Tsunami Warning Issued for Parts of Alaska Following Earthquake of 8.2 Magnitude

Following a massive earthquake off the coast of North America, a tsunami warning and a number of advisories have been issued for various locations in Alaska. The earthquake struck around 6:15 a.m. UTC, which is 10:15 p.m. local time and 2:15 a.m. EDT.

It struck 75 miles southeast of Chignik, Alaska, at a depth of roughly 20 miles. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the Pacific shores of South Alaksa and the Alaksa Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles east of Seward) to Unimak Pass, Alaska, by the United States Tsunami Warning System (80 miles NE of Unalaska).

A possible tsunami wave is expected to hit Alaska in the next few minutes.

