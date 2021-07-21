TSA spends 5 hours looking for a diamond that fell out of a woman’s engagement ring.

Now that her engagement ring diamond has been returned, a blushing bride may breathe a sigh of relief.

A couple’s honeymoon got off to a bumpy start when the woman discovered the diamond on her engagement ring had slipped out of its setting while flying through a New York airport. Fortunately, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent discovered the jewel intact and returned it to the couple after a five-hour search of the airport.

Amir Khan Durrani and his wife were set to fly out of John F. Kennedy International Airport for their honeymoon, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic and accompanying travel restrictions, according to a news statement released by the TSA on Monday. The couple from Flushing, Queens was shocked to discover their “newly purchased” engagement ring was missing its diamond when having a cup of coffee before boarding.

“My wife was crying hysterically since we had no idea what had transpired or how to address the situation,” Durrani told the TSA in a written statement.

Durrani informed the TSA officials at their checkpoint about the incident right away. In his testimony to the TSA, he claimed, “Everyone was really kind and helped me as much as they could to locate the lost diamond.” “I told them I knew it wasn’t their job…[but]everyone present assisted in the search for the diamond to no avail.”

