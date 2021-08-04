TSA intercepted a cache of weapons at the New Orleans Airport, including a chainsaw and a grenade.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently seized a chainsaw and a hand grenade at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana, according to the agency.

A baseball bat, multiple knives (including some styled like firearms), and brass knuckles were among the items taken, according to a photo published on Twitter by @TSA Gulf on Sunday.

“With the exception of the grenade and the gasoline, all of these goods could have been checked,” @TSA Gulf tweeted. “It was the passengers’ choice to abandon them.”

The TSA also announced on Sunday that 70 weapons, largely loaded, have been seized by agents at security checkpoints at the New Orleans airport so far in 2021, which is higher than in 2019 and 2020.

“Guns must be declared and stored in checked baggage in a lockable, hard-sided case. “Know the local laws as well,” @TSA Gulf said.

The TSA was contacted for more comments and information, but no response was received before publishing.

The TSA publishes a list of prohibited products and the fines for possessing them, as well as allowed items, on their website.

A fine of $8,340 to $13,910 and a criminal referral can be imposed for bringing a hand grenade to an airport. Blasting caps, dynamite, gunpowder (more than 10 ounces), plastic explosives, and other high explosives are all prohibited. The penalties ranges from $690 to $3,460, with a criminal referral, if the grenade seized is an inert duplicate. The TSA forbids all of these goods from passing through security checkpoints and from being carried on an airplane.

Bringing knives through security checkpoints is punishable by a punishment ranging from $360 to $2,090. This includes knives that open automatically, knives that open by gravity, and knives that open by force.