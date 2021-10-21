TRUTH: Social Media Users Must Agree Not to ‘Disparage’ the Site

Former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new social media site that will be established has sparked a lot of discussion and attention online.

ClaimSocial members have raised concerns about some sections of the terms and conditions, including one point implying that users promise not to “disparage” the service.

“23. defame, tarnish, or otherwise hurt, in our opinion, us and/or the Site,” according to the Terms of Service.

”

So much for a “global social media platform that promotes an open, free, and honest dialogue.”

October 21, 2021 — raincoast (@raincoast0)

This can be found in the Terms of Service. ACTIVITIES THAT ARE PROHIBITED “discredit, tarnish, or otherwise hurt us and/or the Site in our opinion.” Raven (@RavenDragon2015) (@RavenDragon2015) (@RavenDragon2015) (@ 21st of October, 2021 Trump launched this platform in part to counteract what he thinks is censorship of conservatives on other sites. So I went over to his new Terms of Service and looked at the “prohibited activities.” You agree as a user not to: degrade, tarnish, or otherwise hurt us and/or the Site in our opinion. https://t.co/MfiwAvG9pk October 21, 2021 — Kayla Gogarty (@ohhkaygo) The Details The Washington Newsday investigated the terms of service currently available on the website, which say that they were last revised on September 20, 2021, despite the fact that the platform is not yet live.

The following are some of the “prohibited activities” listed in the “prohibited activities” section: “You may not access or use the Site for any other reason than the one for which we provide it. The Site may only be used in connection with commercial ventures that we have specifically endorsed or approved.” It then goes on to enumerate a number of things that users agree not to do. “Disgrace, tarnish, or otherwise hurt, in our judgment, us and/or the Site,” it says. There is also a section on “excessive use of capital letters,” which states that users must not use capital letters excessively “upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or transmit) viruses, Trojan horses, or other material, including excessive use of capital letters and spamming (continuous posting of repetitive text), that interferes with any party’s uninterrupted use and enjoyment of the Site or modifies, impairs, disrupts, or alters the Site or modifies, impairs, disrupts, or alters the Site. This is a condensed version of the information.