Trump’s victory in 2024 would be the “greatest comeback” in American history, according to Lindsay Graham.

Senator Lindsey Graham is said to be concerned about former President Donald Trump’s capacity to run for President again after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Graham, a close associate of the previous president, had chastised Trump for fueling the unrest, calling it a stain on what had otherwise been a great presidency. Despite his support for another Trump term, the South Carolina Republican allegedly warned the former president that if he wanted to return to Washington, D.C., he would have an uphill road.

According to Peril, a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Graham told Trump that he had been “written off as dead” because of what happened on January 6. According to reports, at the time, the “common thought” was that the Republican Party had “collapsed” under Graham’s leadership.

According to the book, Graham added, “If you come back to take the White House, it would be the biggest comeback in American history.”

The brawl at the Capitol, which left five people dead, was dubbed a “national embarrassment” by the senator. He described the incident as a “self-inflicted wound” and said it was heartbreaking that Trump, a “president of consequence” and a “friend,” had allowed it to happen.

Trump has been teasing the notion of a presidential candidacy since leaving office, and fiercely denies any involvement in the violence that occurred on January 6. Trump pledged he’d be “back” in some way on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, and has emphasized frequently since that his fans would be extremely delighted with his decision. He hasn’t formally acknowledged or rejected that he’ll run, however several close to the former president predict he’ll vie for the Republican presidential nomination.

Graham reportedly indicated in a private chat that if Trump ran for president again, he would have to deal with his “personality problems.” Trump, he said, is a “very wounded team captain.”

This isn’t the first time Graham has expressed a sentiment like this. He told Sean Hannity of Fox News in May that Trump would have some “damage to heal.” He did say, though, that he thought the former president was in “excellent shape” to win the Republican primary and the general election.

If Trump decides to run, he will almost certainly face opposition.