Trump’s ‘Reinstatement Day’ is the latest prediction that he’ll reclaim the presidency and oust Biden.

Predictions that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated continue to fall flat, but nearly one out of every ten registered voters believes he will be back in the White House before the end of the year.

Religious leaders and Trump supporters have thrown out a variety of dates for Trump’s return to power, and the failure of those predictions to come true has prompted some to double down, setting new expectations. The most recent idea, promoted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, predicted that Trump will return to power “by the morning” on August 13, a day that became known as Trump’s “reinstatement day.”

“On August 13th, it’ll be the news of the world, with people saying, ‘Hurry up!’ In early July, Lindell told Brannon Howse, “Let’s get this election torn down, let’s right the right, let’s get these Communists out, you know, who have taken over.”

Lindell earlier assured Steve Bannon that Trump would be back in office “by August,” but he recently tried to moderate expectations regarding a specific date for Trump’s return. He told the Daily Beast that his original prediction in August was “an approximation at the moment” and that the timeframe is dependent on when the Supreme Court takes up the case.

Fact checkers have repeatedly refuted the notion that Trump might be re-elected, and one of the former president’s most ardent supporters has even advised people to abandon the hypothesis. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene believes there were electoral irregularities that helped President Joe Biden win, but she cautioned Bannon in July that people should be “careful in what they think” about Trump’s reinstatement.

“I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump will be back in the White House in August because that is not the case, and as a member of Congress, I can tell you that that is a very tough thing to do,” Greene added.

Lindell’s forecast on August 13 wasn’t the first to fail, and Biden was still sworn in on January 20, the day after some predicted the election would be thrown out. Biden also stayed in office after March 4, a date that had been suggested. This is a condensed version of the information.