Trump’s pre-rally boast of giving Alabama Space Command headquarters “single-handedly” enrages Colorado.

Former President Donald Trump boasted in a Friday interview before of an Alabama rally that he “single-handedly” made the decision to shift the headquarters of Space Command to the southern state, angering Colorado leaders.

The Space Force headquarters are temporarily based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The United States Air Force, on the other hand, announced in January that it will be relocating to Huntsville, Alabama. Colorado leaders have claimed that the decision was made for political reasons, and they saw Trump’s Friday remarks as more evidence to back up their allegation.

“Keeping US Space Command in Colorado means defending our national security, but it’s evident that the past President made this erroneous decision for political or personal reasons,” stated Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, both Democrats.

“Unfortunately, this unwise decision might cost taxpayers billions of dollars, jeopardize military readiness, and be financially reckless. The Colorado leaders urged the federal government to “really restore integrity to the process.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, issued a statement in the same vein.

“Throughout the process, we have maintained that the permanent basing decision for US Space Command was not made on merit. Former President Trump’s admission that he “single-handedly” directed the shift to Huntsville, Alabama, “bolsters our case,” Suthers said.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Rick & Bubba, a syndicated radio show located in Alabama, ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in the southern state.

“I dispatched the Space Force to Alabama,” stated the former president. “I hope you are aware of this. When they indicated they were looking for a place to live, I suggested, “Let’s travel to Alabama.” It was something they desired. Let’s travel to Alabama, I said. Alabama is one of my favorite states.”

Despite Trump’s and Colorado’s assertions, Air Force papers obtained by Al.com revealed that Alabama outperformed Colorado on a number of criteria. These documents revealed that Alabama was more prepared to house the Space Force headquarters in 11 of 21 areas than Colorado.

