Trump’s lawyers tell the court that the United States should intervene in the defamation case to protect Trump’s presidency.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are proposing that the US government should be named as the defendant in a defamation case.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, and the Justice Department believe that when E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in 2019, he was functioning as president. They argue that the US government should be named as a defendant in Carroll’s defamation suit against the former president because of his role at the time. Despite a federal court ruling against it in October, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals may take this into account as the litigation trial moves forward.

“Federal law makes it tough to sue U.S. government personnel for job-related activities,” according to the Associated Press. Libel and slander charges against the government are sometimes barred by another legislation. Carroll’s case could be dismissed if it is implemented.

When it came to Carroll’s charges, Habba stated in court that Trump was “on the defensive.” He told her that she was “completely lying” with her claims and that she was “not [his]type” after she came forward. “When someone claims he committed a horrific crime 20 years ago, he needs to answer it,” Habba said. Carroll’s lawyers, on the other hand, maintained that his response was inappropriate, especially since he was a government official. Working at the White House, Joshua Matz said the court, was no excuse “to brutalize someone who had been a victim of a prior attack.” Carroll is suing Trump for defamation while denying her rape allegations. In the 1990s, she claimed he sexually abused her in a New York City dressing room. Her lawsuit asks for specific monetary damages and a retraction of his claims.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Federal appeals judges debating whether Trump may be held accountable in a defamation case involving his response to a rape claim queried whether a president’s every word is part of the job on Friday.

The judges, on the other hand, posed a number of questions to the commander-in-chief about his private and public behavior: Is anything a president says related to his or her job? Is it more likely if reporters are present? Can it be considered public service to state that a woman is “not my type,” as Trump did? Should presidents be continuously aware of their language? This is a condensed version of the information.