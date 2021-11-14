Trump’s ‘Hang Mike Pence’ chants are ‘Common Sense,’ according to a Republican senator.

Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a Republican, clashed with Donald Trump after the former president declared on January 6 that crowds screaming “hang Mike Pence” were “common sense.”

On Sunday, anchor George Stephanopoulos of ABC News’ This Week probed the Republican senator about whether he agreed with Trump’s sentiments on the violent shouts.

Barrasso confessed that he disagreed with Trump’s viewpoint after originally applauding Trump and then asserting that former Vice President Pence was safe during the insurgency.

Before moving on, Barrasso stated, “It’s not common sense.”