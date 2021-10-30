Trump’s ‘destructive’ election fraud claims are’setting a fire,’ according to a top Republican lawyer.

Former President Donald Trump was accused of “starting a fire” with his phony election fraud charges, according to a top Republican lawyer, who called the allegations “dangerous” to democracy.

For decades, attorney Ben Ginsburg has represented the Republican Party and other Republican political campaigns. Former President George W. Bush’s national counsel in the 2000 and 2004 campaigns, and a key role in the disputed 2000 election recount in Florida that inevitably put Bush in the White House.

Ginsburg, on the other hand, has pushed back against Trump’s statements regarding the 2020 presidential race, giving a pessimistic assessment to The Guardian on Saturday.

“What we’ve witnessed has been unlike anything I’ve ever seen, since Donald Trump has said that our elections are rigged and that the results are fake,” the Republican lawyer added. “That is simply not true, and there is no proof for it, in my 38 years of handling election-day operations. What Donald Trump is saying is divisive and dangerous to democracy’s core foundations.” Ginsburg compared Trump to an arsonist who also works as a firefighter.

“He’s purposefully starting a fire so that he can be the hero who puts it out. The issue is that there isn’t any real fire, and there isn’t any widespread electoral fraud. The devastation is pointless “he stated

The conspiracy idea that the 2020 election was “stolen” to boost Vice President Joe Biden to victory is still being promoted by Trump and many of his Republican allies. Despite several legal challenges and audits, no proof has surfaced to support the astonishing claim.

In state and federal courts, more than 60 election challenge cases brought by Trump and his associates have been dismissed. The claims have been regularly dismissed by judges nominated by the former president and other Republicans. Meanwhile, audits and recounts have consistently validated Biden’s victory, particularly in places where the election was handled by pro-Trump GOP officials.

Several prominent Republicans have slammed the baseless claims, including former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most devoted Cabinet members, who claimed in December that there was “no evidence” of election fraud that would reverse the outcome.

In addition, a Trump appointee managed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This is a condensed version of the information.