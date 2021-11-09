Trump’s ‘Decertify’ Push Is Still Going Strong a Year After His Loss to Biden.

Former Republican President Donald Trump is still urging Arizona and other states to “decertify” Biden’s victory one year after losing the 2020 presidential election to current Democratic President Joe Biden.

“The great Patriots of Arizona are impatiently awaiting the Attorney General’s assessment of the large-scale Election Fraud that occurred during the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said in a statement released Monday.

“At the at least, the Arizona Legislature (and other States!) should decertify the election,” Trump continued in his statement. “The American people are entitled to an answer right now!” The Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has launched an inquiry into the state’s 2020 presidential election, according to Trump’s Monday statement. In November 2020, Brnovich will personally certify the state’s election results.

According to Arizona NPR station KNAU, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Brnovich questioned him last week. “A sad and dangerous situation aimed to encourage conspiracy ideas,” Fontes said of Brnovich’s inquiry. “The findings of the Forensic Audit Report were obvious and unambiguous,” Trump stated in his Monday statement. The line referred to a report issued by the state’s Republican-led Senate on September 24 following an audit of Maricopa County election results.

“The audit results plainly reveal the election in Arizona as counted should never have been certified,” said Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson, according to USA Today. However, the audit revealed that Biden received more votes than projected. There was no indication that voter fraud influenced the election’s outcome, according to the investigation.

Five organisations led by Trump supporters paid over $5.7 million in audit expenses in an attempt to delegitimize the election results. The state Senate hired Cyber Ninjas to do the audit, despite the fact that the company has never done one before. Its CEO had previously pushed election fraud conspiracy theories.

According to the report, there were issues with Maricopa County’s voter rolls. The Cyber Ninja’s “opinions” about the voter rolls, on the other hand, came “from a misuse and misunderstanding of the data provided by the county and are twisted to fit the narrative that something went wrong,” according to Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. “The results of the Congressional Election Integrity hearing that just took place in Washington, D.C., under cross-examination, were devastating to the,” Trump stated in his Monday statement. This is a condensed version of the information.