Trump’s claim of executive privilege in the January 6 investigation was dismissed by a federal judge, who stated, “Only one executive.”

Former President Donald Trump’s assertion that executive privilege shields his administration’s papers requested by the House select committee investigating the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol on January 6 was dismissed by a federal judge.

Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the legal notion of executive privilege protects him, former officials from his administration, and their records. Several legal experts, both conservative and liberal, have refuted this assertion, as has President Joe Biden’s administration.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama, looked doubtful of Trump’s attorneys’ arguments during a hearing on Thursday. “There is only one executive,” Chutkan said at one point during the session.

Later, Chutkan pushed back against a Trump lawyer’s claim about constitutional law’s separation of powers doctrine. As she addressed the former president’s attorney, the judge remarked, “I don’t see where the separation-of-powers argument that you’re making exists.”

The notion of executive privilege, according to the judge, is intended to protect the president while he is in office. “The present executive is the best person to assess if there is an executive privilege,” Chutkan says.

Chutkan, on the other hand, argued that some of the House select committee’s document requests may be overbroad. The judge stated, “There’s basically no limit to what you could be seeking.”

The House Select Committee on Investigations is looking into Trump administration records that could shed light on what transpired on January 6. Former administration personnel, according to Trump and his lawyers, are covered by executive privilege.

Former Trump administration officials are said to be collaborating with the House investigation. Trump’s former senior White House strategist and advisor, Steve Bannon, has refused to cooperate, citing the former president’s claims of executive privilege. As a result of Bannon’s reluctance to testify, a House select committee and subsequently the entire House of Representatives decided last month to issue a criminal referral against him.

The attack on the US Capitol occurred after Trump exhorted his fans to "fight like hell" at a nearby event, directing them to march to the congressional structure. His followers then proceeded to attack the Capitol brutally in an apparent attempt to.