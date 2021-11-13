Trump’s behavior toward GOP lawmakers, according to Republican Chris Christie, was “meant to instill fear.”

Former Republican Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie said that former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward GOP senators is designed to “instill terror.”

Christie, a former Trump ally who even assisted him in preparing for a late September 2020 debate against Vice President Joe Biden, has advised Trump to move on from the 2016 presidential election.

The former Republican governor expressed his opinions on Trump and the future of his party in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday to promote his new book Republican Rescue.

“Donald Trump’s own behavior is designed to induce fear,” Christie said, referring to Republican members’ concern of potentially crossing the former president. Trump has consistently demanded fealty from members of the Republican Party, and has been caustic in his criticism of those who disagree with him.

Biden won the 2020 election owing to rampant voting fraud, according to the former president and many of his supporters. The remarkable claim isn’t backed up by any evidence.

Christie has publicly asked Trump and other Republicans to refrain from promoting false information and conspiracy theories regarding the 2016 presidential election.

“If he [Trump] wants to be a constructive force in the future, he must let go of the rest of his baggage. I don’t believe he can be if he doesn’t “According to The New York Times, the former Republican governor is considering a presidential candidacy in 2024.

Christie denies any claims that the 2020 election will be rigged in his new book.

“On November 3, 2020, a presidential election was conducted. Joe Biden came out on top. Donald Trump, however, did not “According to The New York Times, he writes. “That is correct. Any assertion to the contrary is false.” According to the Guardian, the former governor has urged other Republicans to disregard the false information. “The conspiracy theorists and truth deniers, the ones who know better and the ones who are just plain insane,” he says, the GOP must “renounce.” At the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas last weekend, he delivered a similar conclusion.

In a speech at the event, Christie said, “We can no longer speak about the past and past elections—no matter where you stand on that topic, no matter where you stand, it is over.”

Christie’s comments drew a rebuke from Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.