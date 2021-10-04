Trump’s approval rating in Iowa is higher than it was during his presidency.

Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has grown in popularity among Iowa voters, recently achieving an all-time high approval percentage in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Trump will conduct a rally in Iowa on Saturday amid growing rumors that he will run for president in 2024, but he is unlikely to make any formal declaration at the event. In 2016, the former president helped turn Iowa red, and while Vice President Joe Biden is struggling in the state, Trump’s approval has risen in recent months.

Iowans gave Trump a 53 percent approval rating in a recent poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. This is Trump’s greatest approval rating since the Register and Mediacom began conducting the poll, and it is two points better than Trump’s previous high from March 2020.

Trump’s approval rating is currently eight points better than it was in March, when the poll was previously conducted. Senator Chuck Grassley, who has represented Iowa in the Senate since 1980, is more popular among Republicans than Trump.

According to the Des Moines Register, pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., “I did not envision the day when Donald Trump would be 10 points more popular with Iowa Republicans than the venerable Chuck Grassley.”

Trump won Iowa by nearly ten points in 2016, but his lead dwindled in 2020 when he faced Biden. However, recent polling indicates that Biden is losing ground in Iowa, a traditional swing state that has been going red in recent elections.

Biden received only 31% of the vote in a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey. It’s a 12-point decrease since the poll was conducted in June, and it’s lower than his last two predecessors’ historic lows.

In the poll, Trump received a 35 percent approval rating, while previous President Barack Obama received a 36 percent approval rating. It’s a “terrible poll” for Biden, according to Seltzer, and it’s “playing out in everything he touches right now.”

Both polls had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points and surveyed more than 800 Iowans.

