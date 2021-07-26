Trump would be wise to visit Miami and give a speech about Cuba, according to Roger Stone.

While Florida Democrats worry that Vice President Joe Biden will visit the state and deliver a speech in favor of the Cuban people demonstrating, prominent Trump fans and Republicans in the state want their leader, former President Donald Trump, to beat him to it.

One of the main reasons Trump won Florida in November was because Cuban and Venezuelan voters surpassed Puerto Ricans by about 20% in terms of turnout, according to Roger Stone, the notorious former Trump advisor who was jailed then pardoned.

“Cuban Americans are a very important constituency for the America First coalition,” he said, adding that the president would be prudent to visit Miami and speak out more about the Cuban people’s valiant struggle.

And Stone isn’t the only one who thinks Trump should speak in Miami, a move that would be a radical break from the norm in American presidential politics, sending shockwaves all the way from Cuba, 1,100 miles north, to the White House.

“If Cuba is in the streets, Miami is as well,” one of the chants at a July 17 protest at the Miami Freedom Tower, connected to Biden’s perceived inactivity on Cuba and the idea that Trump will do better.

“Si Biden no puede, vamos a llamar a Trump!” rang out throughout the protest, which translates to “If Biden can’t, we’ll call Trump!”

There has been interest from fans who want Trump to come down and give a major Miami address on Cuba, according to Trump spokesman Liz Harrington, but she would not say more on the record.

Former Miami Republican Party head Nelson Diaz told This website, “I would absolutely love to see President Trump speak about Cuba.” “In the struggle against socialism, President Trump has credibility.”

Trump said he was “proud” of the Cuban people in an interview with Telemundo on Wednesday.

“The protests in Miami and throughout Florida, as well as elsewhere, have been extremely inspiring,” he remarked. “As you know, we’re with the Cuban people.”

He added Biden is “from another planet” and “doesn’t grasp the struggle of the people of Cuba,” before switching to how well he understands it. This is a condensed version of the information.