Trump will run in 2024, according to Adam Schiff, to ‘keep ahead of the jailer.’

With the former president facing a variety of lawsuits and criminal investigations, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has proposed that Trump run again in 2024 to “stay ahead of the jailer.”

The chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, speaking to The New York Times podcast Sway, said he “definitely” expects Trump will announce his plans to run for president again, but that he will not win.

“Anyone else getting the spotlight would be unacceptable to him. I’m talking about Donald Trump sitting at home watching Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, or any of these guys becoming the nominee “Schiff stated the following. “He’d completely lose his mind. As a result, I believe he has a compulsion, which is a disorder.” Schiff, who led the prosecution in Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2017 and is a member of the House Committee probing the January 6 incident, also said Trump will want to return to the White House because it’s a “wonderful way to earn money” and “may keep him one step ahead of the jailer.” “So long as he’s president or a presidential contender, that is. Maybe he’ll be able to stay ahead of the jailer “Added he.

Trump is the subject of several criminal investigations, but has yet to be charged in any of them.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia is looking into Trump’s phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he requested him to assist him “find 11,780 votes” in an apparent attempt to overturn the election results in 2020.

New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledged in May that a long-running inquiry into charges that the Trump Organization manipulated property valuations to evade tax payments is no longer “purely civil in character.”

The investigation is ongoing in tandem with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s investigation into alleged criminal behavior at the organization. Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s longtime chief financial officer, is also being investigated.

Vance’s office is looking into whether the Trump Organization overstated the worth of some New York buildings to get better bank loans, as well as charges that some of the Trump Organization’s subsidiaries failed to pay taxes. This is a condensed version of the information.