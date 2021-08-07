Trump warns that endorsing Republicans who vote for the infrastructure bill will be “very difficult.”

Former President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to the big bipartisan infrastructure measure that is nearing Senate passage on Saturday, saying it would be “extremely difficult” for him to support Republican senators voting in favor of the bill.

President Joe Biden, Democratic Senate leaders, and a group of Republican senators have been working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan for months. Following the talks, a nearly $1 trillion package was agreed upon to fund roads, bridges, water infrastructure, public transportation, and broadband internet. The bill appears to be on the verge of being passed by Congress’s upper body.

“In the forthcoming elections in 2022 and 2024, Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party. In an official statement, Trump added, “It will be very difficult for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal.”

Trump referred to the package as a “gift” to the Democrats, claiming that it was only backed by “RINOs,” or “Republicans in Name Only.”

“Think twice before you approve this bad deal, whether you’re in the House or the Senate. Republicans should wait until after the midterm elections, when they will have all the power they need to reach an agreement,” Trump stated. After the 2022 midterm elections, many political observers anticipate Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives. The Senate will be in a state of turmoil as well.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, declared his intention to pass the huge package as the Senate reconvened for a second straight weekend session. Early Saturday afternoon, 18 Republican Senators joined Democratic colleagues in voting for cloture on a replacement amendment to take the roughly $1 trillion plan forward. This included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

17 Republican senators, including McConnell, voted to advance the almost $1 trillion bill at the end of July. The agreement was negotiated by a group of ten Republican and ten Democratic senators. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-Arizona) were instrumental in advancing the negotiations.

In his Saturday statement, Trump took aim at McConnell, challenging the Republican leader’s intelligence.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a complete embarrassment. If Mitch McConnell was intelligent, which we haven’t seen, This is a condensed version of the information.