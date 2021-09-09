Trump wants to box Biden, claiming that the president would be knocked out in the first few seconds.

Former President Donald Trump claimed he’d want to battle President Joe Biden in the ring, implying that it would be a simple match.

In November 2020, Trump, 75, lost the presidential election to Biden, 78, but he has continued to falsely claim that the election results were rigged. During a Thursday press event for 58-year-old Evander Holyfield’s boxing match versus 44-year-old Vitor Belfort, the former Republican president—and likely GOP presidential candidate in 2024—was asked who he’d like to fight in the ring with.

“Well, if I had to pick someone in the world—not only a professional boxer, because I’m not a fan of professional boxers—I’d pick someone who isn’t a professional boxer. That would be a very risky topic to broach. But what if I had to fight someone? When asked who he’d like to fight in the ring, Trump said, “Probably my easiest battle would be Joe Biden.”

As the audience at the promotional event laughed and applauded, the former president said, “Because I think he would go down very, very rapidly.” “Really, really quickly.”

Biden would be “in serious trouble,” according to Trump, who predicted that the president would “go down within the first couple seconds.”

The White House was contacted for comment by this publication, but no response was received right away.

According to ESPN, Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. will provide commentary for the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight on Saturday. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida will host the event.

The four-fight show will be narrated by Trump and his son. According to Deadline, the event would also feature fights between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, as well as David Haye and Joe Fournier.

In a statement, the former president added, “I admire great fighters and great fights.” “I’m excited to see both on Saturday night and provide my insights from ringside. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you will not want to miss.”

The previous president has a lengthy history of involvement in combat sports. He was a key role in boxing competitions in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Trump staged a series of high-profile fights at his Atlantic City properties as a businessman and real-estate developer.

