Trump Tweeted about “Massive Corruption,” demanded a recount, and then went golfing.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On Saturday, November 21, the Trump team filed a formal request for a recount in Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory the day before, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had dutifully certified the appointment of a slate of electors, but President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory was within 0.5 percent, giving the campaign the right to request a formal recount.

The odds of shifting anyone’s electoral votes had dropped to none at this point. Trump’s team concentrated on signature matching for mail-in ballots, but the recount, strangely, just rescanned all of the paper ballots without resolving the signature issue.

Donald Trump’s tactic, on the other hand, had changed to rallying his supporters around a general sense of distrust: the notion that there had been cheating and fraud. No one in the White House truly believed that the election could be overturned.

Earlier in the day, during a G-20 virtual conference, the president allegedly told his fellow heads of state that he was looking forward to working with them “for a long time,” which was seen as a statement that he was not ready to concede the election. Trump then boasted about the US military, economy, and development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“President Trump has done many great things (largest tax and regulation cuts in history, Space Force, rebuilding our military, fixing the VA, the Wall), but perhaps the most important of all will be what he is doing now, exposing the massive corruption in our Electoral Process,” Trump tweeted in the third person.

Then he traveled to one of his own courses in Virginia to play golf.

COVID was still causing mayhem in the White House. Rudy Giuliani’s son and a White House employee, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive with COVID. Donald Trump Jr. did as well. According to a White House statement, “he’s been completely asymptomatic thus far and is following all medically prescribed COVID-19 guidelines.”

Women for America First has filed a permission application for a gathering scheduled for December at the Lincoln Memorial. This is a condensed version of the information.