Trump Supporter On impeaching Biden, Matt Gaetz disagrees with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who is closely allied with fellow Trump friend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, has distanced himself from her intentions to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden if Republicans retake Congress in the forthcoming 2022 midterm elections.

During an interview with Republican Iowa Representative Jim Jordan on Gaetz’s Firebrand podcast, Gaetz discussed impeaching Biden and warned against House Republicans having “impeachment fever” if they regain control of Congress in 2022.

According to Politico, he believes impeachment procedures should only take place if a president commits “purposeful malfeasance.”

“[Otherwise], any time you have a president and a Congress from opposing parties, an impeachment will be part of the ceremonial handover of power,” Gaetz added.

“I do, and I have not called for that,” Jordan said when asked if he was concerned about that scenario. It’s possible that there will come a moment for it. You don’t want it to simply go back and forth.” Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden in August. Greene’s application had Gaetz as a co-signer.

Greene remarked in a footage posted by RSBN during which she revealed her filing, “I believe in firing people when they’re corrupt and they do a horrible job.” “Joe Biden is betraying the American people and should be impeached.” Greene used the hashtag “#ImpeachBiden” to retweet the video. On her first day in the House, Greene promised to bring articles of impeachment against Biden. “I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,” she tweeted at the time, along with the hashtags “#ImpeachBiden,” “#QuidProJoe,” and “BidenCrimeFamily.” Her remark alluded to allegations made against Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, during the 2020 election campaign. Hunter Biden was accused of using his father’s prior position as vice president under former President Barack Obama to negotiate business transactions in China and Ukraine, according to the allegations.

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin produced an 87-page study in mid-September 2020 that found no evidence of illicit financial conduct or clear proof of wrongdoing by either Biden.

In August, Gaetz stated that he backed Greene’s articles of impeachment against Biden due to Biden’s handling of the southern border immigrant problem.

Jordan and Gaetz’s apparent disagreement with Greene regarding future impeachment attempts. This is a condensed version of the information.