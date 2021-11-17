Trump Supporter In the Battle Over the January 6 Probe, Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty.

On Wednesday, Steve Bannon, a close Trump ally, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of contempt of Congress, each of which carries a potential punishment of one year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

After failing to appear for a deposition and producing papers linked to the Capitol incident, Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon, who served as Trump’s senior strategist and advisor while in office, was investigated by the House Select Committee for reportedly attempting to influence members of Congress not to certify President Joe Biden’s victory and warning on January 5 that “all hell is going to break out.”

Bannon’s not guilty plea was not unexpected, and it signals the start of a fresh legal war between Trump’s supporters and the Select Committee. Others who have ignored subpoenas, like as former chief of staff Mark Meadows, have been mentioned by Congress as possible targets.

If Bannon is found guilty and sentenced harshly, it may encourage others in Trump’s inner circle to comply with subpoenas or plead guilty if charged with contempt of Congress.

President Donald Trump has rebuked the Select Committee, accusing it of conducting a “witch hunt” against him in order to jeopardize his chances of running for office again. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, the former president was impeached for the second time in history, but he has denied any role for the violence that erupted on January 6.

On his War Room podcast in September, Bannon revealed that he met with Trump to discuss ways to “destroy the Biden presidency.” His admission came following the publication of Peril, a book by Washington Post authors Robert Costa and Bob Woodward that said Bannon was present during a “war-room-type meeting” at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

During a September MSNBC interview, Costa stated, “And Bannon had actually been in direct contact with President Trump for days before January 6.” “He privately encouraged President Trump on January 6 to have a reckoning, according to our findings. And he told President Obama, “It’s time to put the Biden presidency to rest in the crib.”” On the 7th of October, Bannon was scheduled to deliver. This is a condensed version of the information.