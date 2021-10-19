Trump sues to keep records secret, and Steve Bannon faces a contempt vote on January 6th.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to keep White House papers from his time in office private, despite the fact that the January 6 committee is seeking them as evidence.

The lawsuit says that the committee’s request is “illegal and unenforceable under the Constitution and laws of the United States,” and it wants an injunction against the committee’s chair, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, to prevent him from enforcing it.

Trump’s legal struggle comes as the committee’s investigation into the disturbances in the Capitol earlier this year intensifies. After failing to appear before legislators after being summoned, the panel will vote later today on whether to pursue criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

