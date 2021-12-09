Trump Slams the Term “Disaster” Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, claims that the top Republican has ‘folded’ to the Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once again after the senior Republican member reached an agreement with Democrats to raise the federal debt ceiling.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, have reached an agreement in which a number of Republicans will vote to terminate debate on raising the debt ceiling. The bill will then be permitted to pass with only 51 votes. While no Republicans are likely to vote in favor of extending the debt ceiling, at least ten Republicans are expected to vote to terminate debate and allow Democrats to pass the bill without their help.

Trump slammed McConnell’s willingness to work with Democratic leaders on a compromise.

“Mitch McConnell just caved on the Debt Ceiling, a total triumph for the Democrats,” former President Barack Obama stated in a statement sent through his spokesman Liz Harrington on Twitter.

McConnell, Trump claimed, “gave the Democrats everything they wanted.”

“If Mitch had played his cards correctly, the Democrats would have folded totally,” he remarked.

“He has all of the necessary cards to win, but he lacks the ‘guts’ to use them. Instead, he takes away our country, just as he did with Georgia’s two Senate seats and the presidency. The Old Crow is a colossal flop!” Trump came to a conclusion.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, McConnell and Trump have been increasingly at odds. The Kentucky Republican refused to support Trump’s unlawful efforts to prevent President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory from being certified. After a mob of his followers attacked the US Capitol on January 6, he later criticized the previous president.

Despite the fact that he did not vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, McConnell made no apologies for blaming Trump for the events of January 6. After the former president’s trial, Trump stated he was “practically and ethically responsible for instigating the events of the day” in a Senate floor speech.

Trump reacted instantly, calling McConnell “a dour, gloomy, and unsmiling political hack” in a statement.

McConnell and Democrats negotiated an agreement earlier this year for a temporary raise in the debt ceiling. Democrats were given around two months to come up with a longer-term solution as a result of this deal.