Trump slams Fox News for airing anti-Trump commercials.

Fox News has been chastised by former President Donald Trump for airing “horrible and untruthful” advertisements about him.

“What good does it do me if FOX News speaks positively of me when they continue to air nasty and untruthful anti-Trump commercials—and there are a lot of them?” Trump said in a statement. “That would never have occurred in the good old days, but it occurs all the time now.” The “forces” working against Trump were then denounced by Trump.

“Ratings-challenged CNN and MSNBC would never—never—run a positive Trump ad,” he claimed. “We are at such a disadvantage with so many forces against us, including Big Tech, Fake News Media, the Radical Left, RINOs, and others, but we will prevail regardless!” He didn’t say which campaign or ad series enraged him, but various anti-Trump groups have recently purchased Fox airtime in the hopes of eliciting a response from the former president.

MeidasTouch, a PAC created in March 2020 with the goal of preventing Trump’s re-election, claimed its ad irritated Trump. “We just broke Trump,” the PAC tweeted late Sunday. MeidasTouch wrote, “We didn’t think we could break him any further than we already had.” “However, we did. After we broadcast our ad at Mar-A-Lago insulting him for not visiting Virginia. He is desperate to come.” The group released an ad mocking Trump for not campaigning in Virginia’s governor election on November 2, in which Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are running neck-and-neck.

“Why are you so afraid to go to Virginia, Donald?” the ad asks. “Is it because you’re well aware that Glenn Youngkin doesn’t want anything to do with you?” Is it because your loser odor spreads to everyone you come into contact with?” “You would get to Virginia soon if you weren’t too weak, terrified, or washed up,” the ad continues later, branding Trump a “coward.” One of the Lincoln Project’s advertisements may have reached Trump, according to the organization of conservatives who oppose him. Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the group, told Mediaite that the group regularly airs commercials on Mar-a-Lago area cable that are intended to elicit a reaction from Trump.

