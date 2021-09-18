Trump slams Biden for increasing the number of Afghan civilians killed by airstrikes by 330 percent when he was in office.

After the Pentagon revealed it murdered 10 Afghan civilians in a late August drone strike, former President Donald Trump issued a statement denouncing President Joe Biden. During the Trump administration, however, civilian deaths from US-led bombings in Afghanistan soared by 330 percent.

The Pentagon previously stated that a militant linked with the extremist group ISIS-K was struck in a drone attack in Kabul on August 29. Following widespread media reports that the strike killed ten civilians, including seven children, US Central Command’s Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie confirmed on Friday that the strike was a “tragic mistake.”

The military’s failure was attacked by both Democrats and Republicans. On Friday, Trump issued a statement criticizing US generals and Vice President Joe Biden.

NEW!

“How shameful that so many people have been slaughtered because of our inept Generals,” said President Donald J. Trump. After surrendering to the Taliban, which resulted in many soldiers being injured or killed, the Biden Administration sought to prove that they were tough guys… pic.twitter.com/mbZDgpXR2q

September 18, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA)

“It’s a disgrace that so many people have died as a result of our inept generals. After surrendering to the Taliban, the Biden Administration sought to portray that they were tough after many soldiers were maimed or killed, and Americans and the best military equipment in the world were left behind. “Our country has never been so humiliated or embarrassed,” Trump stated in a statement sent through his spokesman Liz Harrington on Twitter.

Despite criticism from legislators across the political spectrum for the military’s incompetence and the deaths of ten Afghan civilians, the number of civilian deaths climbed substantially during Trump’s presidency.

According to a December 2020 report from Brown University’s Costs of War Project, “the number of civilians killed by international airstrikes increased about 330 percent from 2016, the last full year of the Obama Administration, to 2019, the most recent year for which complete data from the UN is available.”

More than 700 civilians have been killed by airstrikes in Afghanistan this year alone. This was greater than “in any previous year since the commencement of the war in 2001 and 2002,” according to the report.

Under Trump, the civilian death toll in Afghanistan was significantly greater. This is a condensed version of the information.