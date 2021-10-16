Trump shifts the focus of the Arizona audit to Pima County and demands that Biden’s loss be decertified.

Following the contentious audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County, former President Donald Trump is now pushing for a review of the election results in Pima County in the southern state.

Trump and his supporters continue to claim that extensive voter fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election to Vice President Joe Biden in Arizona and other critical battleground states. The former president and his supporters have not offered any evidence to back up this astonishing claim, and both conservative and liberal election analysts have dismissed their allegations.

In a statement released late Friday, Trump alleged that “fictitious” ballots were cast in Pima County, Arizona’s second-most populated county behind Maricopa.

“According to a new analysis of mail-in ballots in Pima County, Arizona, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, Donald Trump, was rigged and stolen in the 2020 election. This analysis of publicly available election data reveals massive anomalies and fictitious votes in Pima County’s mail-in returns, indicating that they stuffed the ballot box (in some precincts with more ballots than were ever sent!) “Trump claimed in a statement issued by his spokesperson Liz Harrington on Twitter.

Trump continued, “Either a new Election should be held quickly or the previous Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner.”

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, on the other hand, promptly dismissed Trump’s claims.

“Pima County had an election that was free, fair, secure, and accurate. The results were examined by the Republican and Democratic parties in the county, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey certified the results “Huckelberry told NBC News station KPNX 12 in Phoenix.

“It may be the only County in Arizona with such a multi-partisan panel whose primary duty is to advise the County Board of Supervisors and the Elections Department on the conduct and security of county-administered elections,” according to the county administrator.

Back in the spring, Arizona’s state Senate Republicans engaged Cyber Ninjas of Florida to undertake a widely criticized audit of Maricopa County’s election results. The firm’s final assessment, which was derided by election experts, reported a tiny increase in votes for Biden and a minor loss of votes for Trump.

