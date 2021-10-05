Trump sees the debt ceiling and the threat of default as Republican leverage over Joe Biden.

In the present deadlock over raising the debt ceiling, Donald Trump has stated that Republicans have a “very strong card to play.”

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Trump said that the GOP might use the issue over raising the debt ceiling from its current level of $28.4 trillion to their advantage, as President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic Party press the GOP to support plans to do so before October 18.

When questioned by Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro whether the government should extend the debt ceiling, Trump first brought up the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan that is presently being debated by Democrats, despite the fact that the law does not deal with federal debt.

“I think we’re in peril regardless of what happens. If you raise it, that’s not a good thing because the bill is so horribleâ€”the $3.5 trillion—that raising it is bad, and not raising it is bad. “We’re in a bad situation,” Trump added.

“This is a massive loan. They’re not going to be able to take this… They’re claiming that it’s all about net neutrality. It isn’t net neutral; in fact, it is the polar opposite of net neutral. So, whether it’s immediately or in the long run, this will add to it.”

When asked if he believes the country should cancel the debt ceiling and default on current debt, Trump responded, “I will say this, the Republicans have a very strong hand to play and they can achieve a lot of what they want and feel.”

While erroneously claiming that the 2020 election was rigged against him, Trump stated that Biden’s presidency isn’t “a mandate to change the norms of our society,” and that the GOP might leverage possible crises if the debt issue isn’t fixed to extract concessions.

“This was not a mandate to become a socialist or worse,” he stressed.

“The Republicans must play the cards that have been dealt to them. That is a really powerful card. It’s a powerful card. They may not have to play it, but I believe they will in order to deal with the 3.5 [trillion]and other issues.”

Biden challenged the GOP to “stop playing Russian” in his Monday speech. This is a condensed version of the information.