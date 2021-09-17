Trump requests that Georgia decertify the 2020 election results and that the ‘true winner’ be named.

Donald Trump is requesting that Georgia’s top election official decertify President Joe Biden’s victory nearly a year after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump accused Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp of battling “so hard that the election truth not be known” in a letter delivered Friday.

The former president delivered a report to the two Republican authorities alleging that 43,000 absentee ballots had been cast in violation of chain of custody laws.

“I humbly request that your agency investigate this and, if true, begin the process of decertifying the 2020 Election, or whatever the proper legal remedy is, and declare the genuine winner,” the letter said.

Out of the 5 million votes cast, Trump was defeated by Biden by 11,779 votes, making him the first Republican to lose Georgia in decades. Officials from the election commission counted the votes three times and certified the results twice.

Investigators in Georgia have discovered no evidence of electoral fraud in the 2020 election. The secretary of state’s office reported last year that an audit of over 15,000 voter signatures found no single fake absentee ballot.

“We did a statewide hand recount, which reaffirmed the first tally, and a computer recount, which reaffirmed the original figure at the request of the Trump campaign. “This audit disproves the Trump campaign’s sole legitimate charges about Georgia’s signature match processes,” Raffensperger said at the time.

Georgia prosecutors are also looking at Trump’s attempts to overturn his loss.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office opened its own investigation into Trump’s phone calls to state officials, including one on January 2 in which Trump was overheard urging Raffernsperger to “find” enough votes to make him the winner.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said Raffensperger, according to the transcript.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, is also investigating attempts to rig the 2020 election results.

"I can tell you that the Trump probe is still underway. As a district attorney, I do not have the authority to turn a blind eye to any crime that occurs in my jurisdiction.