Trump requests a forensic audit of the 2020 election in Texas, which he won.

Donald Trump has asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott to conduct a forensic analysis of the state’s 2020 election, which he won by nearly six points.

In a letter to Abbott on Thursday, the former president said, “Despite my great triumph in Texas, I hear Texans demand an election audit!” “I’m sure your fellow Texans have a lot of questions regarding the next election in November 2020.”

Officials, according to the former president, must move quickly and conduct an assessment of the results this week.

Trump wrote, “Time is running out.” “In your state, paper ballots are only retained for 22 months following an election. Your constituents have lost faith in the electoral system, and they look to you for leadership on this subject, which is the most important to them. It is their most pressing concern, one that will have ramifications in 2022 and 2024.”

In Texas, Trump easily defeated Vice President Joe Biden, winning by nearly 630,000 votes.

Republicans in the state legislature have been pushing for a re-run of the election. House Bill 241, which was proposed earlier this month, demands for an audit of Texas’ major counties, many of which backed Biden.

Trump expressly requested that Texas put into effect a bill introduced in the current special session that would allow candidates, party chairs, or judges to request an election audit.

“Let’s investigate the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!” In his letter to the governor, Trump wrote:

Abbott’s office was contacted for comment on Trump, but no response was received before publishing.

Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney General of Texas, has already voiced his support for an audit.

This summer, Paxton tweeted, “There is no reason not to perform an audit.” “There is no reason why every election should not be transparent. We should perform the audit because there are so many questions about this one—possibly even in Texas.”

Other election audits have been requested by Trump, primarily in areas where he lost to Biden, such as Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Last week, Trump requested that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger decertify the state’s 2020 election results, sending Raffensperger a memo alleging that 43,000 absentee ballots had been cast in violation of chain of custody laws.

Biden defeated Trump in the election. This is a condensed version of the information.