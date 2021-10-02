Trump refers to the Democratic Party as a “true powerhouse.” AOC is expected to challenge Schumer.

In a Friday statement, former President Donald Trump appeared to implicitly laud progressive Democrats, referring to them as “a great powerhouse.”

Progressives successfully postponed a vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure this week, prompting Trump’s remark. Progressive politicians have said for months that they will not support the bipartisan bill, which received considerable Republican backing in the Senate, unless it is passed with a broader partisan $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” budget reconciliation plan.

“If the measure currently being discussed fails, the Progressives acquire significantly more influence than if it passes. It makes them a true force to be reckoned with. Next up, AOC is running against Chuck Schumer for a US Senate seat,” Trump stated in a statement sent by his spokesman, Liz Harrington, shortly before midnight on Friday.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat known by her initials AOC, has been one of the leading progressive legislators campaigning for the simultaneous passage of both bills.

“Let’s be honest: Are we going to give this country universal pre-K or not? Will we provide expanded health care to our elderly, including vision and dental care, or will we not? Will we invest in housing…or not? That’s what we need to know,” Ocasio-Cortez said to reporters on Friday, explaining why progressives are opposing typical infrastructure legislation.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, stated earlier this year that it would only support the $1.2 trillion bill if the Senate also approved a separate, far larger reconciliation package. The two packages, according to Jayapal and other progressive leaders, would accomplish most of President Joe Biden’s pledged Build Back Better plan.

Progressives are concerned that if they vote for the traditional infrastructure bill before the reconciliation package, moderate Democrats will vote for it.