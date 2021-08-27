Trump praises Trump’s strike on al-Baghdadi and Soleimani, claiming that Osama Bin Laden was killed in a single hit.

Before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, former President Donald Trump dismissed Osama bin Laden’s global influence, stating he only had “one hit.”

Trump frequently blames the press and politicians for failing to give him appropriate credit, which he attributes to an anti-Trump agenda. He took issue with the press not covering his strikes on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday, claiming that they were “bigger” terrorists than bin Laden.

“In New York City, Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a nasty one: the World Trade Center. The other two, on the other hand, were monsters. “They were monsters,” Trump said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.

Trump’s remarks came just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist events on September 11, 2001. The attacks, which were masterminded by bin Laden, sparked the war on terror and laid the groundwork for the US invasion of Afghanistan.

America is leaving Afghanistan twenty years later, a move that President Joe Biden has defended on the grounds that the objective was to kill bin Laden, which was completed. The United States military raided bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, killing the al Qaeda leader.

Trump told Hewitt that his strike on Soleimani in 2020 was the “greatest thing to happen in the Middle East,” which was hailed by Americans across the country. Trump said he spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who told him his office would be closed for a week since it was the biggest Middle Eastern event in “100 years.”

“But I’ll never forget what Pakistan’s president, a highly respected and elegant man, said about this being the most significant day of his life. We couldn’t believe our eyes. He had to think about it for weeks before he could believe it. Trump said, “That’s what he told me.”

Trump approved an attack on al-compound Baghdadi’s in Syria a year before US soldiers killed Soleimani. Al-Baghdadi crawled into a tunnel with two small children and detonated a suicide vest during the mission.

“Don’t assume the Taliban weren’t watching, because ISIS is harder and nastier than the Taliban. This is a condensed version of the information.