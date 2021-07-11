Trump praises the 1/6 Rally’s ‘Love,’ implying that Ashli Babbitt was murdered by the top Democrat’s security chief.

Former President Donald Trump praised the large throng of his followers who attended a rally in Washington, D.C. just days before hundreds of them carried out a deadly insurgency attacking the United States Capitol on January 6, stating the event demonstrated “love.”

During a Sunday interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Trump discussed the rally. Bartiromo inquired about the insurgency and his thoughts on that fateful day, but the former president chose to focus his response on a rally he attended at near the White House shortly before his followers attacked the Capitol.

“There was a great rally called, and who knows—but there was a rally called, and a tremendous number of people, the largest I’ve ever spoken at before, was called by people, by patriots,” Trump continued. “And they asked if I wanted to speak, and I agreed. It was also a really civilized speech.”

At the rally, Trump claimed that over one million of his followers were there. This, he claimed, showed that there was a lot of “spirit, faith, and love—there was so much love at that event.” People were “there for one reason, the fraudulent election,” he claimed. According to analyst estimates, there could have been tens of thousands of Trump fans at the gathering.

Despite the fact that Trump and many of his allies continue to assert that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen,” the notion has been comprehensively debunked in state and federal courts. The former president and his attorneys have not shown any evidence to back up their assertion.

During the interview, Trump also claimed that Ashli Babbitt, a fan who broke into the Capitol and was shot after attempting to enter a room where politicians were escape the mob, was slain by the security chief of a major Democratic figure. “They know who shot Ashli Babbitt,” the former president claimed, adding that “people are shielding that person.” He predicted that the truth about the incident will “come out.” Babbitt was regarded as a “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman” by him.

Trump invited his supporters to attend a rally on January 6 prior of the attack on the Capitol. This is a condensed version of the information.