Trump praises Pence’s Jan. 6 comments, claiming that a “real insurgency” occurred on election day.

Former President Donald Trump characterized the brawl at the United States Capitol on January 6 as a “day of protesting,” saying the “genuine insurgency” occurred on November 3, the day of the 2020 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened a select committee to investigate the events of January 6 in June after failing to gain Republican backing. Trump has blasted Pelosi’s appointment of two Republicans to the committee, referring to them as “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only) and dismissing the investigation as a “witch hunt” against him.

Trump stated in a statement released on Wednesday that the committee should come to the conclusion that the “true insurgency occurred on November 3rd, the presidential election.” He declared January 6 to be a “day of denouncing the rigged election results.” Trump claims to have won the 2020 presidential election, but he has yet to produce any evidence that there was widespread fraud that could have swayed the result. Despite speculations of a presidential candidacy in 2024, the former president remains committed to “fixing” the 2020 election, which he says might have been accomplished if former Vice President Mike Pence had intervened.

Pence was pressured by the outgoing president to reverse the election and send the results back to the states. Pence refused, claiming that it was his constitutional responsibility to oversee the election process and consider legitimate complaints. Pence has been the subject of Trump’s wrath because of their differences, but Trump commended the former vice president on Wednesday for downplaying the Capitol incident.

“Vice President Mike Pence’s remark during his interview with the great Sean Hannity completely discredits and destroys the Unselect Committee’s Witch Hunt on the events of January 6th,” Trump stated in a statement.

Pence told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night that January 6 had been a “tragic day in the history” of the Capitol. He did, however, blame the media’s focus on the events as a “distraction” from President Joe Biden’s failing plan, which he perceives as a failure.

“They want to take that one day to attempt to discredit the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believe we can be strong and prosperous again, and who voted for our administration in 2016 and 2020,” Pence said. This is a condensed version of the information.