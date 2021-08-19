Trump praises Kim Jong Un’s relationship with him for averting nuclear war.

Former President Donald Trump praised his relationship with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday for preventing a “nightmare” conflict between the two countries.

In 2019, Trump met with Kim and became the first sitting US president to visit North Korea, which is one of the world’s most isolated countries. Trump’s goodwill toward Kim, a cruel dictator, sparked criticism, but he held firm in his support for North Korea’s peacekeeping and denuclearization efforts.

On Wednesday, Trump told Newsmax that as the White House changed administrations, former President Barack Obama told him that North Korea and Kim were the “single largest problem” the US was facing.

Trump stated, “I have a wonderful relationship with [Kim].” “We didn’t have a war,” says the narrator. It would have resulted in a nuclear disaster. It would’ve been a disaster.”

Kim tested a missile capable of reaching the United States for the first time during Trump’s first year in office. It spurred Trump to threaten him with “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” igniting an insult war in which Trump referred to Kim as “rocket man.” In the aftermath of the UN’s stronger sanctions, Kim urged Trump to meet with him, and the former president agreed.

When Kim and Trump met in Singapore in 2018, he became the first North Korean leader to meet with a sitting US president. At the conclusion of the meeting, Trump stated that the two had created a “very special bond” that would boost North Korea’s denuclearization efforts.

However, his visit with Kim and his ongoing admiration for the tyrant over the years have been questioned. Some regarded it as a victory for North Korea’s propaganda machine, while others saw it as a needless vote of confidence in a terrible tyrant who has killed thousands of people.

Otto Warmbier, a college student who was jailed in North Korea and died shortly after being returned to the United States, was one of those critics. During a 2019 summit, Trump claimed that Kim was uninformed of the brutality Warmbier endured during his 17-month incarceration in North Korea.

