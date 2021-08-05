Trump may have mishandled COVID data in his report, according to a government watchdog group.

According to a report released today by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump Administration made “frequent and significant changes” to hospital capacity data systems, causing “challenges” and “lack of clarity” in the data reporting process, according to reporting entities.

The memo focuses on a directive issued by HHS in April 2020, instructing hospitals to divert data on inpatient and intensive care beds in use from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to HHS Protect, which partnered with private company TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. to collect the information.

According to the GAO, HHS took the decision to collect “full data and acquire more information,” with the intention of using it to “offer support such as personnel resources or supplies.” However, instead of using HHS Protect, public health agencies told GAO that they “relied on state and local data for their purposes.”

According to the GAO report, “HHS modified the mechanisms by which data might be provided to HHS Protect, as well as the reporting requirements.” “Reporting entities stated they faced several obstacles in implementing the changes, including a lack of clarity on the requirements and logistical challenges such as having to adjust their systems to provide the data,” according to the report.

Following the release of this report, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, chairman of the select subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis, released a statement expressing worry about the modifications to the data reporting method and stating that the subcommittee will look into the reported “mistakes.”

In involving TeleTracking Technologies, the Trump Administration delegated duty to a private business “without any epidemiological knowledge,” according to his statement. The memo stressed the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s decision to drop NHSN as a reporting method after the agency stated it couldn’t fulfill a four-day deadline to add new data fields to its reporting due to a need to “comply with certain legal requirements.”

In a statement, Clyburn said, "I am worried by GAO's findings that the Trump Administration's abrupt and frequent changes to hospital data reporting requirements, as well as unwillingness to consult with stakeholders, placed extra burdens on hospitals seeking to save lives as the virus spread." "These ill-advised activities jeopardized the country's ability to respond to the pandemic, including efforts to.