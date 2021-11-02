‘Trump Lost’ billboards appear in Texas and Florida, financed by a Republican group opposed to ‘audits.’

In Texas, Florida, and seven other states, billboards saying “Trump lost” have appeared. Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR), a group that opposes statewide election audits in favor of the former president’s unsubstantiated assertion that voter fraud “stole” the 2020 election from him, paid for the billboards.

In all big letters, the billboards say, “Trump was defeated. There will be no more ‘audits.'” There’s a profile image of Trump staring down on them. Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin have all seen billboards.

The billboard campaign cost RVR $250,000 to persuade state lawmakers to “resist frivolous audits of the 2020 election results,” according to the group’s website.

The website said, “(RVR) rejects the false choice between voting access and election integrity.” “We believe Republicans in federal, state, and local government should preserve the right to vote, protect our election systems from partisan or foreign intervention, and assist create trust in our democracy,” says the group. The Republican Accountability Project (RAP) challenges Republican lawmakers who have promoted Trump’s election fraud claims. RVR is a project of RAP.

RAP also spent $1 million on a billboard campaign that included the faces and last names of 11 key Republican members of Congress who have repeatedly backed Trump’s fraud charges. The word “resign” is emblazoned in bold capital letters on all of the billboards.

RAP also issued a six-point “report card” to all Republican members of Congress. The report card looks at whether each member has cast any doubt on the results of the 2020 election or opposed investigations into the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol.

A overwhelming majority of congressional Republicans scored a D or F, showing sympathy for Trump’s charges of fraud and opposed to an investigation into the uprising.

“You will be held accountable if you were a Republican politician who supported the Big Lie that there was widespread election fraud, if you objected to the certification of legitimate Electoral College votes, or otherwise pretended that Congress could overturn the will of the American people,” RAP wrote on its website.

Aside from Arizona, which recently completed an election audit in Maricopa County, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all considered auditing their 2020 elections. This is a condensed version of the information.