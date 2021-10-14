Trump leads Pence and DeSantis by more than 30 points among Republicans in the race for the presidency in 2024.

According to fresh polling, former President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

Despite the fact that a small segment of the Republican Party remains adamantly opposed to Trump, the vast majority of Republicans still think he’s a good guy, and a sizable majority want him to run for president again. According to Morning Consult’s latest poll, no other potential Republican presidential candidate comes close to Trump’s level of support.

According to a recent poll, 47 percent of Republicans say they would vote for Trump if the GOP primary for 2024 were held now. Former Vice President Mike Pence is the most popular candidate behind Trump, yet he received only 13% of the vote. Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, came in third place, with only 12% of Republicans saying they’d vote for him.

No other potential Republican contender polled in the double digits after Pence and DeSantis. Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, came in fourth with the support of 6% of GOP voters. Three percent of Republicans chose former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, 82 percent of Republicans continue to approve of Trump, according to the poll. Just over two-thirds of voters (67%) want him to run again in 2024. Trump, on the other hand, remains unpopular with the majority of Americans, with 59 percent saying he should not run again in 2024. From October 8 to 11, the survey was conducted. It has a + or minus 4 percentage point margin of error among Republican respondents and a plus or minus 2 percentage point margin of error among all respondents.

Previous polling by Harvard CAPS-Harris, released in September, showed even more support for Trump in a prospective 2024 run. According to the poll, 58 percent of Republicans would vote for the former president. According to the poll, Pence has the support of 13% of GOP voters, while DeSantis is in third place with only 9%.

Trump has not publicly declared his desire to run for president again, but he has repeatedly hinted at it in public remarks. Close associates of the former president, such as Steve Bannon, his former top strategist, and. This is a condensed version of the information.