Trump Launches ‘TRUTH Social,’ a New Social Network to ‘Stand Up to Big Tech Tyranny.’

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced the establishment of “TRUTH Social,” a new social network that aims to “stand up to Big Tech’s tyranny.”

In November 2021, the app will go live in beta for invited guests. A national deployment is planned for the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release announcing the app.

"I founded TRUTH Social… to challenge Big Tech's oppression," Trump added in the statement. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a sizable Twitter following, but your beloved American president remains unheard. This is completely inappropriate."