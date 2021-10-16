Trump is’scared’ to campaign in Virginia, according to a campaign ad that mocks his ‘loser stance.’

Former President Donald Trump is mocked in a new video regarding the Virginia governor’s race for not campaigning in the state for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Ahead of the November 2 election, polls show Youngkin, a businessman, and Democratic ex-Governor Terry McAuliffe in a close contest. While prominent Democratic leaders plan to (or have already) travel to Virginia to campaign for McAuliffe, Trump has not made any such plans, despite his backing for Youngkin.

The anti-Trump political action organization MeidasTouch published a new commercial on Saturday accusing the former president of being too “scared” and “weak” to visit the state. Throughout his gubernatorial campaign, Youngkin appeared to separate himself from Trump.

“Why are you so afraid of going to Virginia, Donald?” In the video, a female voice-over asks. “Is it because you’re well aware that Glenn Youngkin doesn’t want anything to do with you?” VIDEO UPDATED Why are you so afraid of going to Virginia, Donald? #TrumpInHide pic.twitter.com/zmXqglcOsu #TrumpInHide October 16, 2021 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) “Or is it because your loser odor spreads to everyone you come into contact with?” The commercial goes on to show clips of Trump posing with unsuccessful Republican political hopefuls.

“President [Barack] Obama is going to be there. President [Joe] Biden will be there. Dr. [Jill] Biden is on her way. Stacey Abrams is going to show up, “”Says the voice-over.” “You could get to Virginia quickly if you weren’t too weak, afraid, or washed up. You, on the other hand, will not “It foresees.

The ad concludes, “Instead, you’re just phoning it in like a coward.” It depicts Trump dialing into a Virginia rally attended by former adviser Steve Bannon earlier this week. During the call, Trump and Bannon peddled bogus accusations of rampant voting fraud in the 2020 election, and Trump indicated support for Youngkin.

“In 2016, we were victorious. We won the most rigged election in our country’s history, and certainly one of the most rigged elections anywhere in the world, in 2020 “During his phone call into the event on Wednesday, Trump remarked. “However, we’re going to win it once more.” Next week, Obama will campaign in Virginia with McAuliffe. Meanwhile, Jill Biden, the first lady, campaigned alongside the Democratic gubernatorial candidate on Friday, and Abrams will be at events with him this weekend. President Biden is already in the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.