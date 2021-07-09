Trump Isn’t ‘Off Limits’ for Testimony, Says Committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Jan. 6

According to the Associated Press, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said on January 6 that no one is “off bounds” for testimony, including Donald Trump.

If any witnesses refuse to testify, the Mississippi Democrat said he would utilize the panel’s subpoena power “to the greatest extent of the law.”

According to him, the panel engaged expert workers to collect a large amount of data and would continue to do so over the summer break. “Whatever recess you might have scheduled for August, you might have to reconsider it,” Thompson warned his colleagues at a planning meeting on Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Thompson said the committee wants to hear from first responders who were viciously battered by former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they pushed past law enforcement and burst into the Capitol. As they battled their way inside and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, the rioters yelled at officers and verbally insulted them. This week, the Jan. 6 panel met for the first time to discuss strategy.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Thompson said, “We need to hear how they felt, and we need to hear what people who broke into the Capitol said to them.” “And so we want to frame that first hearing so that everyone understands not only that the committee is serious, but also that we care about those who either secure or clean the Capitol.”

The hearing, which is expected to be a dramatic curtain-raiser for the new inquiry, is scheduled for the week of July 19, according to Thompson. A growing number of policemen who responded to the attack, including members of the Capitol Police and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, have pressed Congress to initiate an independent investigation into the insurgency, but Senate Republicans have opposed the plan. The cops have pressed Republicans who have downplayed the violence to listen to their accounts, and several of them were in the gallery last week when the House voted to form the select committee on party lines.

Two Senate committees looked into the incident and provided security suggestions, but they didn’t look into the. This is a condensed version of the information.